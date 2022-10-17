When BMW introduced the Concept X2 at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, many were taken by surprise as the crossover’s design didn’t follow the recipe used by the larger X4 and X6. The subsequent production version launched a year later didn’t stray away from the showcar’s appearance since it was less swoopy than the other two Sport Activity Vehicles (SAV).

If you believe the Bavarians missed the mark with the first-gen model, its replacement will address the issue by going for a coupe-like profile akin to the other X models that have even numbers in their names. Codenamed U10, the new Audi Q3 Sportback competitor was spotted testing for the first time a week ago. This new speculative rendering from Motor.es attempts to digitally peel off the camouflage BMW used to cover the prototype.

Codename U10

The rakish roofline could eat into rear headroom for the sake of extra style by adopting an eye-catching fastback design featuring a prominent rear spoiler. A bump in size was easily noticeable in the spy shots, which isn’t all too surprising now that the mechanically related X1 is 4.5 meters (177.1 inches) long. For reference, the current X2 measures 4.3 meters (171 in).

The second-generation model will also bring significant changes on the inside where BMW will most definitely install the Operating System 8 with dual screens. As standard, the X2 is going to have a fully digital 10.25-inch driver’s display joined by a 10.7-inch touchscreen. Owners probably won’t be able to control the iDrive using the rotary knob considering the X1 has lost it.

As far as powertrains are concerned, there will be a variety of three- and four-cylinder gasoline engines, along with a couple of diesels and plug-in hybrids. BMW is believed to be working on an M Performance X2 M35i and an electric iX2 to mirror the X1 M35i and iX1, respectively. The former is slated to feature a quad exhaust system linked to an updated B48 engine making 315 horsepower. The latter should get the same dual-motor setup as the iX1 xDrive30.

BMW has already discontinued the first-generation X2 even though its replacement is still about a year away. Sources close to Munich claim the X4’s baby brother will hit the assembly line in November 2023.

Source: Motor.es