Following the introduction of the new BMW X1 U11 this year, the next generation BMW X2 – codename U10 – will launch a year later. The rumormill churns out that the production of the new BMW X2 will begin in November 2023. And just like the current model, the U10 X2 is using the same front-wheel drive architecture shared across multiple BMW models, including the new X1. The FAAR flexible architecture has been designed to handle both internal combustion engines and electrification.

The powertrain are also likely to mirror the ones in the U11 X1, so expect to see gasoline-powered models, along with plug-in hybrids and a fully electric coupe crossover. The top BMW X2 U10 model is likely going to be again the X2 M35i. Powered by a 2.0 four-cylinder turbocharged engine, the 2023 BMW X2 M35i should be good for at least 300 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque. The power will be sent to the four wheels of the car via an eight-speed automatic gearbox and we could see the X2 M35i doing 0-100 km/h in under 5 seconds.

First Ever BMW iX2

BMW will likely launch the iX2 electric crossover as their first ever EV coupe crossover. The BMW iX2 will most likely share its powertrain with the upcoming BMW iX1, itself an electrified version of the next-gen X1. Rumor is that BMW is preparing two models; the BMW iX1 xDrive30 and the BMW iX1 eDrive20, so similar models names could be used for the iX2.

The iX2 will feature the fifth-generation of BMW’s eDrives, similar to the iX3. That would give it an 74-80 kWh battery pack. The iX1 is likely to deliver a range of 413 to 438 kilometers (257 to 272 miles) on the WLTP cycle, so the iX2 could mimic those figures. The upcoming BMW iX2 is not slated for a U.S. launch, so it remains to be seen whether the BMW iX2 will follow down the same path.

A New Design Language

Along with their first ever iX2 electric, BMW might also give the new X2 family a fresh look. Instead of the quirky design of the current X2 which resembles a lifted hatchback than a traditional SUV, the new U10 X2 generation might take the shape of a smaller coupe crossover. Think about the design relationship between an X4 and the larger X6. So that will put the new X2 on a collision course with the likes of the Audi Q3, Lexus NX and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Just like the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and the new X1, the interior of the 2023 BMW X2 will be more premium than ever before. Not only we expect a series of premium materials, trims and upholstery, but also the latest iDrive 8 infotainment system paired with a large curved display.

The X1 and X2 family of cars have been extremely successful for the Bavarian brand, so the expectations are quite high for the new generation. And based on preliminary info, there is no reason not to believe that the X1 and X2 will be just as popular.