If you’re finding the new M2 G87 a bit too mundane in terms of appearance, BMW has already developed a wide array of M Performance Parts. These lend the sports coupe a far more aggressive appearance from just about every angle you look. The biggest changes are actually at the back where the quad exhaust system has center-mounted stacked tips akin to the larger M3 and M4.

The new M2 comes from the factory with a subtle trunk lid spoiler that doesn’t look any bigger than the one fitted to the M240i. A more prominent aero solution available at an additional cost is the carbon fiber wing, which can be supplemented by a beefy spoiler mounted on the roof. The M Performance Parts catalog also encompasses carbon fiber accents for the rear bumper’s squarish indentations.

As for the side profile, the black alloy wheels with V-shaped spokes are also an M Performance upgrade, and next to them are carbon fiber flics attached to both front and rear fenders. There’s also a large piece on the side skirts while the side mirror caps are also from carbon fiber, much like the roof. This Toronto Red M2 wears the anniversary M badges to celebrate 50 years of BMW motorsport heritage and has more carbon around the rectangular front air intakes and for the spoiler lip.

The great thing about M Performance Parts is that BMW gives you the freedom to go with individual pieces rather than being forced to get the full kit. It means customers can pick only the components they want instead of having to go with the full gamut of goodies as portrayed here. It’s perfectly understandable why some would find this M2 build excessive, and it must be pricey as well after installing so many add-ons.

An Individual paint would be the cherry on top, but BMW won’t be offering special paints for the M2 at launch. These are likely to arrive later in the life cycle, and in the meantime, there are four other hues available for now: Alpine White, Sapphire Black, Brooklyn Grey, and the new Zandvoort Blue. Another layer of customization is provided by the range of wheels, including a bigger set measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear.

The global launch is scheduled for April 2023 and you can rest assured BMW wants to broaden the car’s appeal through a long list of options, including a massive ///M2 decal on the hood.

[Photos: BMW M]