A taste of things to come, the i4 M50 will go down in history as the first electric M car from BMW. Although it’s not a fully fledged M model, the thrills it delivers certainly earn it the status of an M Performance model as it can play in the big leagues with inline-six models. As with every other model from the German automaker, it’s available with a vast array of customization options.

The BMW Welt in Munich is currently showcasing a high-end i4 M50 for those looking to go all out with their purchase of an electric M car. Finished in M Brooklyn Gray, the zero-emissions Gran Tourer rides on the largest wheels available, a 20-inch set (868 M) with a two-tone finish that costs a pricey €2,600 in its domestic market.

The more we look at the car, the more upgrades we notice, including the M Carbon exterior package, extended Shadowline trim, and the 50 years of M anniversary emblems. Inside, the i4 M50 has been configured with the Merino leather in Fiona Red from the Individual catalog while the dashboard and center console feature a carbon fiber trim.

As it’s typically the case with BMWs exhibited at the Welt, the range-topping i4 is generously equipped, featuring everything from a glass sunroof to a smoker’s package. Although we can’t take a good look inside the cabin, the adjacent build sheet shows M-branded seatbelts, the M Technology Package, and a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

BMW is working on a more potent version of the i4 featuring a quad-motor setup. However, it’s likely a test bed for what will eventually become the first legitimate electric M car. In the meantime, the M50 remains the flagship version, positioned above the midrange eDrive40 and the new entry-level eDrive35.

The next EV of this size is due in 2025 when BMW will inaugurate the Neue Klasse platform with an electric sedan and crossover. Meanwhile, a larger i5 is due next year as the EV equivalent of the 5 Series Sedan.

