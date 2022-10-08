Signal Green is one of the most vibrant and polarizing colors BMW offers today. Part of the BMW Individual offering, Signal Green has built a name for itself after being featured on different M products. Today, we see the shinny green on a BMW X6 M Competition. The power SUV is displayed at the iconic BMW Welt, in the heart of Munich. The landmark hosts millions of visitors every year and lays across the equally iconic BMW four-cylinder building.

V8 with 617 horsepower

This 2022 BMW X6 M also comes with M Performance Wheels and the 50 years of M anniversary badge. Of course, under the hood, The M monster SUV features a 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged engine making 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Naturally, straight line performance is impressive: 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds, which is seriously quick for something as big and heavy as the X6 M.

Thankfully, it’s not just massive power and no handling, as that would be problematic in something so heavy, on such a tight, winding road. The X6 M can handle tight bends with the agility of a much smaller car and it can even be a fun occasional track car. So because it packs such explosive power and is a surprisingly capable machine, an exterior color that’s equally as exciting is probably a good idea.

The design is nothing to scoff at either. Up front, the BMW X6 M comes with an aggressive front bumper, massive air intakes, and black accents on the Competition model. It also gets a rear roof spoiler in addition to a small decklid spoiler beneath it. There’s an interesting new rear bumper that houses quad exhaust pipes, the latter of which being a signature M Division design staple. Overall, the BMW X6 M is very similar to its X5 M sibling, just with a different roofline and an additional rear spoiler.

But if Signal Green is not your cup of tea, then BMW has you covered. The color palette for the X6 M includes the classy Sapphire Black and Alpine White, while Ametrin Red, Sakhir Orange, Marina Bay Blue or Toronto Red will give the car that extra pop. The interior leather options are equally exciting, from Adelaide Gray to Ivory White and to bolder choices like Sakhir Orange/Black. Regardless of the color choices, the BMW X6 M will surely put a smile on the driver’s face.

[Photos: instagram.com/chrism2f87]