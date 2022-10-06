Earlier this year, German tuner dAHLer took its first stab at upgrading the BMW M240i, and now it’s back with a more comprehensive package. The M Performance 2 Series Coupe retains the B58 engine, but the turbocharged inline-six engine has been massaged further to deliver 455 horsepower. That’s just about as much as the new M2 G87 will make once the wraps are going to come off next week.

The 3.0-liter engine with dAHLer’s stage 2 kit takes peak torque to 640 Newton-meters (471 pound-feet). To reflect the newly gained performance, the digital speedometer can be tweaked to go all the way up to 330 km/h (205 mph). Other noteworthy upgrades include an Eventuri intake system and the tuner’s own stainless steel exhaust with 100-mm quad tips. The engine’s soundtrack can be modified at the touch of a button thanks to the exhaust’s valve control system.

There are additional modifications that can be done to an M240i, including a custom suspension lowering the ride height by as much as 35 millimeters (1.37 inches). The aftermarket specialist has also developed a new set of forged wheels measuring 20 inches with 255/30 R20 front and 275/30 R20 rear tires. These are lighter than the OEM alloys and can be had upon request in just about any color you can think of. Rounding off the changes on the outside is a new front spoiler lip that lends the sports coupe a meaner fascia.

You won’t be finding many revisions inside the cabin where aside from the updated speedometer, dAHLer also applied carbon fiber onto the center console and installed its “Competition Line” floor mats.

As of May 2022, BMW is also making the M240i with rear-wheel drive. Previously, it had been offered exclusively with xDrive. Stick to the RWD model and the car will weigh 55 kilograms (121 pounds) less than the equivalent AWD. However, the tail-happy model is significantly slower as the sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes 4.3 seconds or 0.4s more than the all-paw variant.

Source: dAHLer