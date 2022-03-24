With all the BMW M2 G87 spy content we’ve seen lately, the M240i has been overshadowed by its stronger brother. That said, the flagship is still many months away from being revealed and even more until it goes on sale. For those who consider that life is too short but want a beefier M Performance version, German tuner dAHLer has a solution.

It’s known as the Competition Line and represents a comprehensive aftermarket package. Work starts with a stainless-steel exhaust system featuring an M2-esque look. The ceramic-coated dual tips on each corner of the bumper feature ceramic coating and have a generous 100-mm diameter. The aftermarket specialist mentions the exhaust has been conceived specifically for European cars equipped with the gasoline particulate filter (GPF).

dAHLer will happily install a custom intake from Eventuri and adjustable exhaust valves to modify the soundtrack on the go. Implementing the stage 1 upgrade takes the B58 engine to 430 hp and 610 Nm (450 lb-ft). The straight-six turbocharged engine will soon receive a stage 2 kit that will lift output of the 3.0-liter unit even further, to 455 hp and 640 Nm (472 lb-ft).

dAHLer Has Installed A 330 km/h Speedometer

To better reflect the newly gained muscle, dAHLer has fiddled with the digital speedometer since it now tops out at 330 km/h (205 mph). That seems overly generous considering the upcoming M2 will have as much power as the tuner’s stage 2 kit for the M240i, but it certainly won’t reach 330 km/h. For reference, the old M2 CS with 444 hp maxes out at 174 mph (280 km/h).

Optimistic speedometer aside, the M Performance 2 Series Coupe by dAHLer has been lowered courtesy of stiffer springs. At an additional cost, the tuner has a coilover suspension for greater adjustability to go along with the 20-inch forged wheels. The alloys are lighter than the stock setup and come wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires.

As a final touch, dAHLer is preparing a front spolier lip for the speedy coupe. Additional visual and mechanical tweaks are in the works.

Source: dAHLer