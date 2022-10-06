After its web debut on the evening of October 11th, the new BMW M2 will make its world debut in South Africa at the M Festival. Concurrently, the new BMW M2 and XM will make their U.S. public debut in South Carolina. From October 14 through 16, BMW of North America will host a series of events as part of the M Anniversary Celebrations. There will be M track driving experiences with professional instruction, charity rides in historic BMW M race cars, and BMW celebrity guests and speakers.

Friday, October 14: The Ultimate Driving Museum and BMW Zentrum

The weekend kicks off Friday, October 14, at the BMW CCA Foundation – home of The Ultimate Driving Museum. From 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM ticket holders receive admission to the museum’s “The Power of M: Celebrating 50 Years” exhibit featuring over 25 vehicles spanning the history of BMW M including the 1972 3.0 CSL Batmobile, the mythical 2012 M3 CRT, and the 2018 M8 GTE race car. While there, visitors can pre-purchase Jackie Jouret’s soft-cover exhibit book and have it signed by the author from 11:00-11:30 AM and 1:00-1:30 PM.

Guests will check-in at the museum and collect a registration badge that will gain them access to an evening event featuring cocktails and appetizers at the BMW Zentrum from 6:00-9:00 PM. The event will honor Jochen Neerpasch, BMW’s first Director of Motorsport and the creator of BMW M who, sadly, is unable to attend. Head of BMW Product Communications Tom Plucinsky will moderate a discussion with Eddie Cheever, star of Neerpasch’s first BMW Junior Team driver development program, and IMSA legend Bill Auberlen. Door prizes include a set of tires from Continental, driving experiences at the BMW Performance Center, and memorabilia signed by Eddie Cheever and Bill Auberlen.

Tickets for the VIP Reception cost $195 per person. Information and registration available here.

Saturday, October 15: The BMW Performance Center

The day will kick off at the BMW Performance Center with guests getting behind the wheel of high-performance M cars. Two 2-hour sessions will be offered from 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Visitors can also purchase a spot in the passenger’s seat of a classic BMW M race car for the ride of a lifetime, with the proceeds benefitting the BMW CCA Foundation. The day will continue with the public unveil of the 2023 BMW M2 and the XM.

A Bavarian Mittagessen (lunch!) of brats, pretzels, and beer will be available for purchase from 12:00-2:00 PM. Bill Auberlen and other BMW celebrities will be there for questions, conversation, and photo ops. The Ultimate Driving Museum will be open from 2:00-5:00 PM, where Bill will be among the featured guest speakers.

Tickets for the driving event are $135 per person and include the afternoon activities, or $35 for the afternoon events alone. Tickets and more information are available here.

Sunday, October 16: Cars and Coffee with the BMW M Chapter

The weekend winds up at the BMW CCA headquarters with a Cars and Coffee car show hosted by the BMW M Chapter. The show is expected to attract dozens of new and classic M vehicles, plus a few very special vehicles from BMWUSA Classic Collection. Also, for those who missed them on Saturday, the all-new 2023 BMW M2 and the first-ever BMW XM will also be on display in the BMW CCA headquarters garage.

The Cars and Coffee will run from 8:00-11:00 AM. Starting at noon, the M Chapter will host an exclusive drive along some of South Carolina’s best backroads.

Guests wishing to go on the drive must register here. Admission to the Cars and Coffee is free.