We’re only a few weeks out from the official reveal of the G87-generation BMW M2, likely the last small gas-powered coupe BMW ever makes. After BMW officially digitally reveals the M2 to the world, it will make its first public appearance at the M Festival in South Africa a few days later, on October 15-16. 

The South African M Fest will be a massive event to honor the 50th anniversary of the M Division and will be held at the Kyalami grand prix circuit. It’s a fitting venue, given that BMW currently offers a Kyalami orange interior for many of its models. It’s the first time in three years that M Fest returns to Kyalami and it’s bigger and better than ever before. There will be hot laps with professional drivers in M cars, test drives of different M cars, live music, a beer garden, and, of course, the star of the show, the BMW M2.

 

2023 bmw m2 prototype review 84 830x553It’s hard to not be excited for the BMW M2. When it debuts, it will pack a 444 horsepower version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged “S58” engine, which will hopefully make it quite the handful. The BMW M3 and M4 are so absurdly capable that they almost lack some of the rowdy M car spirit, so it will be interesting to see if the rear-drive-only, shorter wheelbase M2 is a spikier than its larger, more expensive siblings. 

The BMW M2 will also be the last small M car to feature a manual transmission, making it the last true driver’s car BMW will make with a piston engine. There will be many more exciting driver’s cars to come, soon with electric powertrains, but the M2 will truly be the last analog machine BMW M ever makes, which is why it’s a huge deal that it’s being celebrated at the Kyalami circuit during M fest.

