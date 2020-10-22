Kith and BMW are taking their partnership to a new level. After the initial unveil of a special BMW M4 by Kith, the two brands are launching an apparel and accessories collection. The 94-piece collection releases on October 23rd at Kith’s US & Japan flagships, all US & EU shop-in-shops, and at 11AM EST on Kith.com. This is also Kith’s largest collaboration to date.

The apparel combines Kith’s staple silhouettes and custom-milled fabrics with BMW’s classic color palette and iconography. Styles include a range of knitwear, such as color-blocked cardigans and intarsia sweaters, racing-inspired jackets and nylon track suits, elevated outerwear like kimono blazers and suede bombers, and an assortment of graphic hoodies and tees.

Iconic BMW identities reimagined through the Kith lens are seen throughout, such as a special Kith BMW roundel logo and various updated vintage ads.

The two brands say that a large selection of accessories inspired by the BMW lifestyle are also offered. Car-centric items include custom valve caps, microfiber towels, and license plate frames, which are complemented by various home goods like a 1989 E30 M3 diecast replica, umbrella, mugs, pillows, and more. Wearable accessories like headwear, scarves, and driving gloves round out the range.

Another special piece of this collaboration is the E30 M3 which belongs to Kith owner Ronnie Fieg. The NYC-based designer worked with BMW to completely rebuild his personal 1989 E30 M3, which was a major source of inspiration used to create the apparel collection. The Cinnabar Red-painted E30 M3 sports co-branded Kith BMW roundel emblems on the hood, trunk, rims, and steering wheel.

Kith in the Motorsport font replaced the M3 logo on the right side of the trunk. The interior was entirely recrafted from the finest leather BMW has to offer and features an embossed Kith monogram pattern across the seats and door panels.

There is also one more component of this partnership which will be unveiled also on October 23rd, so stay tuned!