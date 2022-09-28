The new BMW XM took the Internet by storm yesterday and is certainly one of the most polarizing BMWs ever made. The Munich-based automaker aims to take on a very selective segment where the Lamborghini Urus is currently one of the most popular choices. Their first attempt comes in the form of a 650 horsepower BMW XM, but a more powerful – sold under the Label line – will arrive in Summer 2023.

750 hp Label Model Coming in 2023

The 750 horsepower will not only be the heaviest BMW ever made, but also the most powerful in the lineup. Obviously, this will be the faster version but BMW hasn’t released official performance figures just yet, so how much faster is still very much in question. BMW claims peak torque from the engine comes in at 1,500 rpm and lasts until 5,000 rpm, giving it an incredibly wide, flat powerband.

Until then, the Cape York Green-painted BMW XM will be at the forefront of their marketing campaigns. All BMW XMs come with essentially the same base powertrain, only in different states of tune. The S68 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with a hybrid electric motor is sandwiched in between the engine and the eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. All BMW XM models will be all-wheel drive. In the standard XM, that combined powertrain makes 653 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque (489 horsepower from the engine, 197 horsepower from the motor). Interestingly, the electric motor by itself makes 206 lb-ft of torque but an additional gear set, in between it and the transmission’s input shaft, bumps that torque figure up to 332 lb-ft.

30 Miles Electric Range (EPA)

As for the battery pack itself, it has a usable capacity of 25.7 kWh, which isn’t too big but it does provide an electric range of 88 kilometers (57 miles) on WLTP, which is surprisingly good for a car of the XM’s size. Of course, the EPA range is a bit lower: estimate at 30 miles. A level 2 home charger will also charge the battery in about 4.25 hours. Top speed in EV mode is 140 km/h (87 mph).

But of course, it’s the design the interests most BMW fans. And the photos below – courtesy of instagram.com/tim1king – give us a closer look a the design of the XM. The Cape York Green stands out with its bronze / gold trim, but of course, it’s the interior that excites us the most. While it borrows many elements from the BMW X5 M, it’s still unique enough to make it stand out on its own. The rear bench is the centerpiece, with a beautiful and unique ceiling above.

First test drives are scheduled in Spring 2023, but in the meantime, you can catch our own BMW XM prototype video.