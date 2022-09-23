When we had the opportunity to sample prototypes of the M2 G87 earlier this year, BMW said the sports coupe’s inline-six delivered around 450 horsepower. Well, an exact output figure has now emerged if we were to rely on an internal document discovered by BimmerPost forum user Tag. The smallest of the M cars is listed in US specification as having 338 kilowatts, which works out to precisely 453 horsepower.

That number seems just about right as BMW wants to make sure the new M2 won’t step on the M4’s toes. The bigger performance coupe in its base form is still going to have a 20-hp advantage from the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine that will go into its smaller sibling. The six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions will also be sourced from the M4, as will the brakes, wheels, and tires.

Not only that, the front and rear track widths will be identical, but in a car with a wheelbase shorter by 11 centimeters (4.3 inches). We also know an optional carbon fiber roof will be offered to slash some weight and lower the center of gravity. Carbon ceramic brakes won’t be offered upon launch, but you will be able to get the M2 with an assortment of M Performance Parts. One such upgrade is going to be the already teased exhaust with center-mounted tips.

While the M4 gives buyers the option of rear- or all-wheel drive, the very last BMW M series production car to have a pure ICE setup will be exclusively RWD upon launch. That might change later if we were to rely on a recent report stating an M2 xDrive could follow, but our sources have told us a final decision has yet to be made. Needless to say, a hotter derivative – CS or even CSL – will arrive at a later date with more power and less weight.

Other known facts about the 2023 BMW M2 include the M Adaptive suspension as standard equipment to mirror the old F87 M2 CS. Yet another piece of hardware borrowed from big-brother M4 is the cooling system, while the steering rack has been carried over as well but with different software. The M engineers have taken the rear dampers from the M3 Touring and have made the body stiffer compared to the M240i. Already installed in the lesser 2023 2 Series Coupe variants, the M2 will employ the iDrive 8.

The wait is nearly over as the wraps are coming off October 12, with the first deliveries set for spring 2023.

Source: Tag / BimmerPost