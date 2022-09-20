In this video, we review the 2023 BMW M340i with M Performance Parts. With the facelift introduced a few months ago, BMW brought the 2023 BMW M340i M Performance version closer to the M3 by offering an optional carbon fiber roof. This particular BMW M340i Facelift features the lightweight roof, along with a wide range of M Performance Parts. Look closer and you’ll notice carbon fiber in many areas, including for the grille’s contour and the front spoiler lip. All the 2023 M340i models wear special 50 years of M anniversary emblems. Rounding off the tweaks upfront is the red tow strap.

At the back, the trunk lid spoiler and diffuser are also made from the same lightweight and durable material. The blacked-out rear badge with the tri-color M contrasts nicely with the Mineral White paint. There is also an upgraded M Performance Exhaust system with 100 mm real pipes. Other exterior miscellaneous items include the M Performance body decals and rear window sticker sending out a 1980s vibe.

Inside, this 2023 BMW M340i also gets a special steering wheel with Alcantara and carbon fiber inserts as well as a red 12 o’clock mark. Even the central armrest has M Performance branding and the three famous colors while the door hinge pins are adorned with the ///M logo. If you pay closer attention, you will spot the M Performance badge on the passenger side of the dashboard as well as on the bottom spoke of the steering wheels.

At the end of the day, this BMW M340i decked out with the full array of M Performance Parts gets dangerously close to base M3 money so let’s take a closer look!