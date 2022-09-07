BMW introduced the long-awaited M4 CSL nearly four months ago and now the two-seat coupe has arrived in Japan. Of the 1,000 units planned globally, just 25 cars are earmarked for the Land of the Rising Sun. The Competition Sport Lightweight comes with a right-hand-drive configuration and is priced at ¥21,960,000. That works out to approximately $152,300 at current exchange rates. For reference, the base M4 costs just under $92,000 in JDM spec.

The German premium brand has already figured out a solution if customer demand is going to exceed supply. Should the number of orders be higher than the allocated production run, a lottery is going to be organized to determine the lucky winners. Prospective customers can register their interest at the local online shop until September 26th at 11:59 PM local time. In early October, BMW will announce the 25 people who will be given the opportunity to put their names on the dotted line to claim the M4 CSL.

The third-ever CSL after the E9 and E46 models is available to order only if you live in Japan and have a valid driver’s license. You also must be at least 20 years old and BMW says only one application is allowed per person as to avoid scalpers looking to make a quick profit. The M4 CSL represents the company’s fastest production car to go around the Nürburgring and there’s a good chance those 25 slots will be allocated right away.

BMW Japan doesn’t list the colors available for the M4 CSL, but all the images on the regional website show the car painted in Frozen Brooklyn Grey metallic. However, Sapphire Black and Alpine White are also available in other markets, complete with the same red accents inside and out. There aren’t any mechanical changes compared to the global model, so you get an extra 40 hp and lose around 100 kg over the rear-wheel-drive M4 Competition upon which the CSL is based.

Source: BMW Japan