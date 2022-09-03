The new BMW M4 CSL is slowly arriving in customers’ hands. Official test drives are still a few weeks away, but until then, several new video are popping up. The latest one comes from France where Motorsport Magazine took the BMW M4 CSL on the track. While this is not a full review, the video still gives us a glimpse into the performance of the first-ever M4 CSL.

Top Speed Limited to 307 km/h

The driver manages to take the BMW M4 CSL fro 0 to 270 km/h, before being limited by the short runaway. The CSL can reach 307 km/h with the M Driver’s Package. Even without this package, the BMW M4 CSL can still go up to a speed of 290 km/h. Next, we also get a close look at the drag race performance of the CSL, with a proper launch control. No official drag time was recorded, but we already know that the sports car can reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds. 100 to 200 km/h comes in 7.2 seconds.

Furthermore, we already know that the BMW M4 CSL is the fastest production BMW around the Nurburgring. It completed the course in 7 minutes and 15.677 seconds if we’re talking about the 20.6-kilometer layout, which excludes the short straight at the T13 grandstand. BMW says the M4 CSL needed 7 minutes and 20.207 seconds to cover the full 20.8-kilometer configuration of the Green Hell. Interestingly, the timed lap was done while the sporty coupe was still being tested to make any necessary last-minute tweaks. During our own stint with the BMW M4 CSL at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, we learned that the M4 CSL can be a few seconds faster on the Nurburgring, when proper track conditions are met.

The BMW M4 CSL is the most extreme M car ever made and the last of its kind. While it’s not the most powerful, packing 543 horsepower, its lighter curb weight, stiffer suspension, and added aero makes it even more intense than the already wild M4 Competition. When compared to cars like the E46 M3 CSL, E92 M3 GTS and M4 GTS, the M4 CSL is faster, more capable, and even fun as a daily driver. It might not be as pure, nor as engaging, but it is certainly extreme.