BMW frequently updates its color palette to give buyers even more shades to choose from, so much so you can now get an Individual paint for lesser models such as the 1 Series. With the third-generation X1 (codenamed U11), the Bavarian brand added Cape York Green as a fresh coat available alongside the regular metallic paints.

It costs €820 in Germany where Sanremo Green, Pyhton Blue, Metallic White, Utah Orange, and Sapphire Black are available for the same money. Alternatively, the Individual Storm Bay and Frozen Pure Grey metallic paints cost €1,200 and €2,300, respectively. Riding on optional 19-inch wheels, this particular 2023 BMW X1 is a non-M Sport model as denoted by the black wheel arches.

The xDrive28i was filmed at a dealer in Canada and therefore it’s a vehicle built for North America. The reason we’re bringing this up has to do with the headlights, which incorporate the side orange markers you won’t find on the European model. The Cape York Green is combined with silver side mirror caps, with many of the exterior trim pieces featuring a similar finish.

As far as the cabin is concerned, this X1 has a basic Sensatec upholstery, which is BMW speak for synthetic leather. A couple of options we’re able to spot right away include the Harman Kardon sound system (€650) and panoramic sunroof (€1,250). To complement the Oyster upholstery, the dashboard hosts the optional open-pore eucalyptus wood trim. Electrically operated controls for the front seats along with a wireless charging pad are visible as well.

Much like the 2 Series Active Tourer, the new X1 does away with the iDrive controller, so you’ll be relying exclusively on the touchscreen to manage the Operating System 8. It has a screen diagonal of 10.7 inches, thus making it smaller than on more expensive BMWs where the display stretches at 14.9 inches. It’s the same story with the digital instrument cluster, measuring 10.25 inches instead of 12.3 inches you get on fancier models.

The all-new BMW X1 is scheduled to go on sale in North America in the final quarter of 2022 exclusively as the xDrive28i, with no plans for the time being to bring over the electric iX1.

Source: Allen BMWDurham / YouTube