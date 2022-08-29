The second edition of the #BMWPhotoCamp / #BMWPotoCamp2022 event took place last month in Romania. The idea behind the project is exploring the beautiful Romanian landscape with the help of professional photographers. That’s how the #BMWPhotoCamp was first born in 2021. Six photographers joined this year’s edition to capture some unique angles of the country while featuring the latest BMW products. The BMW fleet was a mix of electric cars, M models and popular crossovers: iX M60, 4 Series Gran Coupe, M4 Coupe, i4, BMW X5 and BMW X6.

Romania has a long and rich history of automotive photography. It dates back to the 90s, so it comes as no surprise that these pro photographers jumped on the opportunity to highlight their work. #BMWPotoCamp2022 took place in the heart of Transylvania, near Sibiu (Hermannstadt). The city is known for Germanic architecture in its old town, the legacy of 12th-century Saxon settlers. The city is surrounded by medieval walls and towers, including the 13th-century Council Tower. Historically, Sibiu has been one of the most important centers of the Transylvanian Saxons. So therefore, there is a strong tie between BMW’s and city’s German roots.

The highlight of this road trip was the Portal Village eco-resort which places modern architecture in the middle of wild nature. Of course, the photo tour also stopped in other villages along the way capturing the raw and idilic parts of the country. There were also plenty of opportunities for backroads driving which helped emphasize the sporty character of these BMW cars. The photo galleries below show different photography styles and editing processes, so they can be great learning opportunities for amateur photographers. Let’s take a look!

Adrian Cobzaşu / www.facebook.com/cobzasu / www.instagram.com/adriancobzasu / www.adriancobzasu.com

Bogdan Paraschiv / https://bogdanpara.com / www.instagram.com/bogdanpara / www.facebook.com/bogdanpara

Ciprian Mihai / www.ciprianmihai.com / www.instagram.com/ciprianmihai / www.facebook.com/ciprian.mihai1 / Behance : AutomotiveArt

Dragoş Savu / www.instagram.com/sssdragos / www.facebook.com/dragos.savu.3 / www.facebook.com/Cars-Photo-409242939183679

Mihai Dăscălescu / www.mihaidascalescu.com / www.instagram.com/mihaidascalescu / www.facebook.com/mihai.dascalescu.7 / www.500px.com/mihaidascalescu

Ramona Copil www.instagram.com/enginequeen / www.instagram.com/ramona.copil