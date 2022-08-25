The new 2022 BMW M3 Touring landed in Australia earlier this week. So naturally, local media was excited to film the first-ever production series M3 Wagon. Just like the model we reviewed in Goodwood, this BMW M3 Touring comes painted in the BMW Individual Frozen Black color. In the video below, Australia-based Carsales goes over the exterior and interior design of the M3 Touring.

16 Body Colors

And if matte black is not your cup of tea, the BMW M3 Touring is available in no fewer than 16 body colors: Alpine White, M Sao Paulo Yellow, Sapphire Black, Sky Scraper Gray, M Portimao Blue, M Toronto Red, M Isle of Men Green, M Brooklyn Grey, BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue, BMW Individual Dravit Grey, Aventurine Red, BMW Individual Frozen Brilliant White, BMW Individual Frozen Portimao Blue, BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey, BMW Individual Frozen Black and BMW Individual Frozen Orange.

Regardless of the one you go for, the 2023 BMW M3 Touring comes as standard with a glossy black roof while the roof rails and rear diffuser have the same finish. It doesn’t get the carbon fiber roof of its sedan sibling, but it does have a bespoke 3D-printed roof spoiler. Black chrome is used for the quad 100-mm exhaust tips, although you can have them in the traditional shiny chrome as well.

Inside, the M3 Touring gets the iDrive 8 of the 2023 M3 Sedan and the 3 Series Facelift. It combines a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster with a 14.9-inch touchscreen housed within a single piece of curved glass as seen on other models, including the similarly sized i4.

Only One Spec – M3 Touring Competition

The BMW M3 Touring is going to come in one spec only—Competition xDrive. That means it will have the 503 horsepower version of its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, an eight-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive. The M3 Competition sedan is the fastest version of the M3/M4 but the Touring will be a tick or two slower, due to the added weight of the longer roof. BMW says the speedy wagon will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.6 seconds, thus making it only a tenth of a second slower than the M3 Sedan. From rest, it takes 12.9 seconds to reach 124 mph (200 km/h) en route to 155 mph (250 km/h). Opt for the M Driver’s Package and it will loosen up the electronic top speed limiter to 174 mph (280 km/h).

BMW says it will begin to take orders from September and commence series production in November. It estimates Germany and UK will represent the M3 Touring’s biggest markets. The performance wagon will also be sold in Switzerland, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Japan, among other markets. No U.S. launch for the first and maybe last M3 Touring.