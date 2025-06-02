Bentley makes incredible, high-performing, and aspirational vehicles. And perhaps the most aspirational of the bunch boast an additional tagline after their name: Speed. So simple, but it says you all you need to know: it’s the fast one. The Bentley Bentayga, Bentley’s full-size SUV, has been available in Bentayga Speed guise for years. However, the newest one needs to go without one of the brand’s cornerstones: an effortless W-12 engine. Bentley says the new V8-powered model is better. But ultimately, at this price point, you have options. And if you really need 12 cylinders, Rolls-Royce will happily sell you a V-12 powered Cullinan. Can the 2026 Bentley Bentayga Speed hold a candle to an age-old rival?

Performance

Let’s get the meat and potatoes out of the way first. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan relies on a 6.7-liter V12 engine developing 571 horsepower (420 kW) and 626 pound-feet of torque (850 Nm). Notably, Black Badge models get closer to 600 horsepower. It’s twin-turbocharged; same as the new Bentley’s engine. For its newest model year, the 2026 Bentley Bentayga Speed relies on a 4.0-liter V8. Torque is, funny enough, identical to the Cullinan’s. Horsepower is a different story: Bentley says the mill makes 641 horsepower (478 kW). The torque numbers are very slightly down from last year’s V12 model, but I don’t think anyone will notice.

Bentley quotes the 2026 Bentley Bentayga Speed as dashing from 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds and capable of a 193 mph (310 km/h) top speed. Cullinan, historically, has been limited to 155 mph (250 km/h). Zero to 60 mph takes the Cullinan “around” 4.5 seconds. Bentley claims the new Bentayga Speed benefits from 15% stiffer suspension damping, which will likely give it more road-holding ability than the Rolls. Also notable is a small curb weight benefit the Bentley sees from removing the chunky V12 for something with a few less cylinders. The Bentley Bentayga Speed certainly seems the better performer of the two. But, we do wonder if a twin-turbo eight will feel as linear and effortless as the V12 under the hood of the Rolls-Royce.

Pricing

The wide gap in performance is inverted when comparing price tags. The least expensive Cullinan you can buy is still over $405,000; the 2026 Bentley Bentayga Speed is likely to start closer to $255,000. That’s still a tremendous gap, but it’s unlikely to exclude anyone seriously considering purchasing one of these ultra-lux behemoths brand new. One thing to consider; the Bentayga used market is considerably softer than that of the Cullinan. This is probably scarcity related; Rolls produces and sells around half of Bentley’s volume. Cullinan also offers a wider range of customization — at least, online — and, in our opinion, more brand prestige.

Design

Both the Bentley and the Cullinan tout designs that tease the lofty price each command. For the 2026 Bentley Bentayga Speed, the brand adds 23-inch wheels to the configurator for the first time. Not just on the Bentayga — it’s a first for any Bentley model. An optional black roof and darker chrome trim are available, but otherwise, the Bentayga Speed isn’t too different from its predecessor. The difference in ethos between the two models is best summarized by the fact that Bentley offers a titanium quad-tipped exhaust by Akrapovic. That’s something you will never see on a Cullinan. Both vehicles are handsome, though.

Verdict: Rolls-Royce Cullinan vs. 2026 Bentley Bentayga Speed

Yeah, we’re not going to call a winner here. Truly, both do an excellent job of representing their respective brands. While the loss of the W-12 might sway some Bentley buyers towards Rolls-Royce, we think the overall character of the Bentley remains more or less the same with the V8. Of course, without driving it, we’re left to speculate. Regardless: there’s no wrong decision if you’re fortunate enough to be considering these two SUVs.

[Photos: Bentley]