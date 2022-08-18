Every year, the Legends of the Autobahn event during Monterey Car Week is always one of the most fun. While the Pebble Beach Concourse is the most popular and iconic event, and it does feature the most incredible cars, it’s often very stuffy and uptight. Legends is far more relaxed and far more enthusiast-driven. While it’s mostly a German car event (hence the Autobahn name), some Italian and British cars have snuck in over the years and are obviously welcome. This year was a bit different, though, as the location changed for the better.

This year, Legends was held at the Pacific Grove golf course, which was a nicer venue with better scenery. When I went back in 2018, it was in a wide open field with literal zero shade or tree cover. In California. In August. We were all drenched in our own sweat for hours. It really put a damper on the day. This year, though, it was at a gorgeous golf course, with perfect grass, nice facilities, and plenty of shade.

The more pleasant weather allowed everyone to appreciate the cars better, without the constant discomfort. And boy were there cars to enjoy. BMW showed off its iconic Z8 in a lovely shade of Bright Red, which matched the Imola Red BMW M8. There were also the usual suspects, such as an E28 M5, an E30 M3, a BMW M1, a stunning 3.0 CSL, and a Dakar Yellow E31 8 Series. However, there were a few oddballs in attendance too, such as a first-gen Z4 M Coupe with M Performance parts and a delightful E36 ALPINA B8 4.6 Touring.

BMW obviously wasn’t the only automaker featured at Legends, as all German brands were represented, but BMW always does have one of the best displays. The mixture of classics and current cars was excellent and we were thrilled to be able to make it this year. If you’re a German car fan, regardless of brand affiliation, Legends is an event you need to attend at least once. Hopefully, they keep it at Pacific Grove for the foreseeable future.