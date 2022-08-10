Europeans had the opportunity to see the M4 CSL at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este as well as the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but North Americans will have to wait until later this month. BMW has announced it’ll showcase the flagship G82 model at the Monterey Car Week to continue the 50 years of M celebrations. The public debut is scheduled to take place at the Legends of the Autobahn on Thursday, August 18, at Pacific Grove Golf Links in Pacific Grove, CA. On Sunday, August 21, the Competition Sport Lightweight will also make an appearance at the Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion Hillclimb.

Like its E9 and E46 ancestors, the new M4 CSL has a limited production run. BMW is making 1,000 units for the whole world and it is believed no more than 250 cars will be sold in the United States where it costs $139,990 before the $995 destination charges. That means not all dealers will be able to sell the hardcore coupe considering there are 367 BMW showrooms in the US.

The fastest BMW production car around the Nürburgring won’t be the only fresh metal during the Monterey Car Week as BMW also plans to showcase the M8 LCI. As a refresher, the range-topping 8 Series comes exclusively in Competition flavor for the 2023MY. The Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe will all be there with their 617-horsepower V8 engines, discreetly modified designs, and the enlarged 12.3-inch infotainment.

On the electric side, BMW M will showcase the i4 M50 and iX M60, but traditionalists will likely be more excited to see the original 1973 3.0 CSL, one of the only 167 road cars ever made. Available to purchase, the 2020 Rolex 24 At Daytona GTLM class-winning No. 24 BMW M8 GTE will be making a special appearance in the BMW USA Classic paddock area during the Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion.

There will be many other exciting cars to check out, including the V12 LMR as well as the iconic McLaren F1 powered by BMW’s S70 engine. For the Legends of the Autobahn event, more than 300 classic and modern BMWs will be exhibited.

Source: BMW