When two cars with roughly similar power meet at the drag strip, we’re tempted to put our money on the one with all-wheel drive. Consequently, in a duel between a second-generation Acura NSX and the BMW M4 F82 with both cars having somewhere in the region 700 hp, the hybrid supercar seemingly has the edge. However, there’s more to the story as this new video from Hoonigan shows other factors that play a major role in the outcome of such a duel.

For starters, the 2017 Acura NSX is running on stock tires while the M4 rides on slicks to help it put power the road more efficiently. Because of the extra complexity that comes with having a hybrid powertrain, the Japanese supercar is quite heavy, tipping the scales at nearly 1,800 kilograms (almost 4,000 pounds). A first-gen M4 is about 250 kg (550 lbs) lighter and that obviously matters in an acceleration test.

The NSX’s owner hasn’t put his car on a dyno just yet but the remapped ECU and custom downpipes have bumped the output by an estimated 100 hp. In other words, the twin-turbo V6 engine and three electric motors should now make a combined 673 hp. Fitted with carbon-ceramic brakes, the Acura rides slightly lowered to the ground than the standard version and uses Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires.

In the other corner, the 2016 BMW M4 Coupe features a Precision Turbo 6870 and runs on E85 fuel. The heavily modified 3.0-liter engine now makes around 700 hp delivered only to the rear axle. Interestingly, it hasn’t been raced before as the build was finished just a few days ago.

As expected, the NSX won the first drag race thanks to a much better start off the line thanks to its AWD setup. With traction issues out of the equation in the subsequent rolling races, the M4 was the faster car.

