BMW or not, it’s always soothing to watch a video of an old car getting pampered by its owner. Professional detailer Chromatic Garage decided to revitalize his E34-generation 5 Series Touring by having its body resprayed in the Hellrot paint it received from the factory some 28 years ago. Earlier this year, we saw a video of the same car going through wet sanding and polishing, but the owner eventually decided to fully respray the car.

Some of the panels had already been painted before, so it was high time for the full body to get a fresh coat of Hellrot. The 5 Series wagon was shipped to Autocare Collision in Pennsylvania where the custom shop painted it in bright red. It remains a diamond in the rough as the bumpers are missing and the owner also must put back the headlights, grille, mirrors, and miscellaneous items like the badges. In addition, the interior needs some work, too.

This first-generation 5 Series Touring from 1994 has covered around 124,000 miles (200,000 kilometers) and will receive fresh side skirts as well as front and rear aprons. The owner purchased a full Zender kit, which included the sedan’s rear spoiler he obviously doesn’t need for his wagon. Needless to say, these newly purchased items were also delivered to Autocare Collision to be resprayed to perfectly match the body.

While we don’t get to see the complete car in the video, the long-roof Bimmer is already quite a looker after being repainted in Hellrot. Sure, it’s no ultra-rare, hand-built M5 Touring, but even this lesser 530i has us going searching for an old E34 we could turn into a budget project car. The finished car with new wheels and a complete interior should be an absolute eye-catcher.

Since we mentioned the elusive M5 Touring, it’s worth pointing out BMW is seemingly reviving the high-performance wagon with the next-generation 5er. It apparently has a codename already, G99, and is coming to North America.

Source: Chromatic Garage / YouTube