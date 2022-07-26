BMW is currently recalling a small number of BMW i4 and iX vehicles, due to a potentially dangerous battery issue. A BMW of North America spokesperson issued the following statement: “The high-voltage battery manufacturer may not have produced the battery to specifications. As a result, a short-circuit could occur and lead to a thermal event.”

As of right now, it’s unclear how many vehicles were recalled. Some BMW i4 customers have discussed the recall with their local dealerships and the total number of vehicles seems to vary between 50 and 80, depending on who you ask. BMW only said that it’s a small number of iX and i4 models built between 2022 and 2023. And according to the same spokesperson, BMW Customer Relations started reaching out to the owners of affected vehicles by phone last week.

Unfortunately, this issue is quite serious and requires owners to keep away from their cars. Not only have customers been instructed not to drive their cars but they’re not even supposed to charge them. Taking it one step further, BMW says to part the car outside, away from standing structures.

BMW is currently working on tracking down the owners of the affected cars and repairing them but it isn’t an easy fix. According to some owners who received the notice, the affected battery cell modules need to be replaced, which likely isn’t going to be an in-and-out appointment for many customers. There’s also no current timeline on when this fix might occur, so BMW i4 and iX customers could be without their car for several weeks. BMW told on i4 owner on a forum that they’d hear back about the recall in mid-August.

We expect to learn more about this recall in the upcoming days, so we will update this article accordingly.