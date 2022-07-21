For the most part, the 4 Series Gran Coupe is a great looking car. I’ll spare you my criticism, as I’m sure you’re all sick of it by now. Most of the 4 Series Gran Coupe is great looking and, if you’re an owner, it can get even better looking with this new tuning kit from 3D Design.

It’s hard to not love 3D Design’s tuning kits, as they’re often among the most comprehensive and high-quality kits available for BMW models. This new one for the 4 Series Gran Coupe is no different. Each individual piece is rather small but they all add up to make the 4er look significantly better than before. A lower front lip visually lowers the front end and gives it more depth. New side skirts and fender strakes not only make it look lower but also give it a fast look even when it’s standing still. And the combination of a rear diffuser, lip spoiler and quad exhausts make the back end look far sportier. As per usual, all of the visual upgrades are made from carbon fiber and fit perfectly.

There are always 3D Design goodies available for the interior, too. They’re the usual upgrades: aluminum pedals and upgraded paddle shifters (which are a must and come in either aluminum or carbon fiber), but they can make a big difference.

Mechanically, there are some upgrades, too. A new lowering kit drops the ride height 30mm, which not only improves its look but also should make it handle better. Big five-spoke 20-inch forged wheels aren’t just good looking, they’re lighter. The quad exhaust, with its carbon tips, should also let the B58 turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six sing better, too. But the biggest upgrade is to the engine itself, which gets a tune to bump power up to 437 horsepower, a gain of about 55 horses (depending on the market).

My dislike for many of BMW’s new designs is well documented here but I have to say that the M440i looks really good with the 3D Design kit. In fact, I kind of want one.