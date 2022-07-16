You would think the tuning scene wouldn’t necessarily be interested in modifying Rolls-Royce models since the peeps from Goodwood are already offering a plethora of personalization options. However, nothing could be farther from the truth as aftermarket specialists will happily fiddle with a Ghost or even the mighty Phantom. In this case, German tuner DMC tinkered with the Cullinan.

The world’s most opulent SUV has somehow become even more lavish after being widened by a full four centimeters (nearly 1.6 inches) on each side. Those beefier fenders at both the front and rear have allowed DMC to fit gargantuan 24-inch forged wheels wrapped around 295/30 R24 tires. As if the Cullinan wasn’t already an eye grabber, the Cherry Red paint is contrasted by several carbon fiber body parts.

We’re being told these serve a functional role as well by being conceived with aerodynamic efficiency in mind. However, the bulky SUV with its tall roof and wide fenders is certainly not the most slippery vehicle out there. To match the exterior, DMC used Cherry Red for the full leather cabin where high-gloss polished lacquer surfaces complete the look. As a final touch, the tuner embroidered its name on the seats and floor mats to let everyone know it’s not a run-of-the-mill Rolls-Royce, if there even is such a thing.

Pompously known as the Emperor, the modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan with its carbon fiber hood uses an upgraded configuration of the V12 engine, which the BMW Group is no longer making for the core BMW brand. The twin-turbo 6.75-liter unit has been massaged to extract 615 horsepower and a colossal 955 Newton-meters (704 pound-feet) of torque.

Courtesy of the newly gained muscle, the luxury SUV will need only 4.9 seconds to go from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) before topping out at a respectable 175 mph (282 km/h). That’s not too shabby considering the Cullinan weighs just about as much as the moon.

Source: DMC