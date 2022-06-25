Audi has been a major sponsor of Real Madrid since 2003, but the Four Rings will no longer be associated with the Spanish football team from July 1. Meetings held at the end of last year to extend the collaboration fell through and the current contract expires on June 30. MARCA is reporting Audi’s archrival BMW will take its place from the beginning of next month.

An official announcement is allegedly planned for next week and it should also mean Real Madrid players will be provided with various BMW Group cars. In the meantime, the regional press site for the automaker mentions the two parties have reached an agreement with the purpose of “developing different initiatives in the field of sustainability in its different aspects.”

That said, there’s no word about BMW effectively sponsoring Real Madrid for the time being. Here is an excerpt from the press release: “With this union, effective from July 1, the two institutions will work together on the values ​​of sport, respect for the environment, and diversity through actions in different areas that will be communicated soon.”

The tie-up comes a little over a year after BMW’s Italian division inked a deal with AC Milan to become its long-term Automotive Partner and Premium Partner. Over in Germany, BMW negotiated a few years back with FC Bayern Munich to become its main sponsor from 2025, but the football team ultimately decided to extend its deal with Audi by four years until 2029.

Source: MARCA, BMW Spain