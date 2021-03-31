BMW and AC Milan announce a new long-term partnership that sees the Italian branch of the German premium carmaker become the new Automotive Partner and Premium Partner of the Rossoneri. Just like FC Bayern Munich, AC Milan is one of those clubs that has enjoyed sponsorship from BMW’s rival Audi in recent years. It is worth mentioning that the partnership explicitly refers to AC Milan and BMW Italy, so the Munich headquarters are not directly involved. Nevertheless, we should see the first photos of world stars like Zlatan Ibrahimović next to or in current BMW models in the foreseeable future.

According to BMW Italy, this is an important partnership which will see the two brands work closely together to create a series of exclusive events and initiatives, with the aim of connecting and enthusing sports, motorsport enthusiasts, innovation and glamor all over the world.

Massimiliano Di Silvestre , President and CEO of BMW Italia SpA stated: “In our partnership there will not be only communication and visibility synergies, but also interactions with social channels and physical and digital events. Our ambition is to go beyond the technical contents of a traditional partnership, sharing some aspirational values ​​of our brands, to be more authentic. These common elements emerged almost naturally during our preparatory meetings. The keywords will be culture, style, innovation. But also corporate social responsibility and sustainability.”

AC Milan President Paolo Scaroni said: “We are very proud to welcome an internationally recognized brand and automotive excellence such as BMW to our family of Premium Partners. BMW, just like Milan, is synonymous with excellence, style and innovation. We are therefore excited to undertake this journey together towards new progress, towards a sustainable future, for the benefit of all.”

With a total of 18 titles between 1901 and 2011, AC Milan is only second to Juventus Torino. Rossoneri also have 7 titles in the European Cup and the Champions League, and many other titles on the international stage. So AC Milan is without a doubt also one of the most successful club teams in the world.

[Source: BimmerToday]