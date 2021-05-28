The second generation of the BMW 4 Series has passed the Euro NCAP crash test with a 5 star rating. Considering it is structurally similar to the 3 Series tested in 2019, NCAP only conducted additional tests where performance of the cars may differ.

As the photos from the Euro NCAP crash tests show, several units of the BMW 4 Series Coupe and 4 Series Convertible were tested since a fundamentally different crash structure is used in the side impact tests. The passenger compartment of the BMW 4 Series Coupe and Convertible remained stable in the frontal offset test.

The BMW 4 Series scored maximum points in both the side barrier test and more severe side pole impacts, with

good protection of all critical body areas. Tests on the front seats and head restraints demonstrated good protection against whiplash injuries in the event of a rear-end collision.

Euro NCAp noted that some differences in occupant protection: the coupe received 97 percent for the protection of adult occupants, the 4 Series Convertible scores marginally worse with 96 percent . The same tendency is confirmed for the protection of smaller occupants and children: the safety is rated at 83 percent for the Coupe and 80 percent for the convertible.

Standard-fit autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system scored maximum points in tests of its functionality at low, city-driving speeds, with collisions avoided in all test scenarios. The side impact protection has a rating of 15.6 out of a possible 16 points for the convertible, while the coupe scores 16 out of 16 points,

The crash test video for the BMW 4 Series Coupé G22 provides an impression of the effectiveness of the safety systems: