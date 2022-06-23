The E90/E92 M3 might not be considered the best M3 of all time but it’s often considered the best sounding M3 of all time. Thanks to a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 (the only V8 M3 in history), which revs to 8,250 rpm by the way, the E90 M3 still sounds incredible today. However, the supercharged E90 M3 in this new video review from The Smoking Tire is one of the best sounding BMWs I’ve ever heard.

In this new video, co-hos Zack Klapman drives an E90 M3 sedan that might just be the most perfect M3 I’ve ever seen. It’s owner hasn’t even owned the car a year but he’s already had some very choice mods done to it that take the already great E90 M3 sedan turn it into perfection.

For starters, he had an ESS supercharger put onto the free-breathing V8, which bumped power from 414 claimed horsepower to 510 horsepower at the wheels. However, it maintains its linear powerband, that peaks near its redline, allowing it to never feel spikey or dangerous, nor did it lose its character. It still feels like the high-revving V8 we all know and love. Except it’s far more powerful.

This E90 M3 also has Ohlins dampers, a Brembo big brake kit, 18-inch BBS wheels, and—the most important part of the whole build—a Dinan exhaust. It sounds absolutely epic and is quite possibly the best sound I’ve ever heard from a BMW. The new M3 sounds like a hair-dryer compared to this and all modern performance cars should take note. This M3 has no automotive flatulence, no burble-tune, and is just the right amount of loud.

There is one bad thing about this M3, though. It isn’t mine. Now, like Klapman, I’m gonna have to scour the interwebs for an E90 M3 sedan and make a case to my wife, to justify my purchasing it.