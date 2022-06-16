Without a shadow of a doubt, the highlight of BMW Group’s presence at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed will be the long-awaited M3 Touring. Rolls-Royce will also be attending the event next week to showcase its full Black Badge portfolio. It was originally introduced in 2016 and it now contains four members: Ghost, Cullinan, Dawn, and Wraith.

All four will attend the FoS and Rolls-Royce will have them on display at the Festival’s Laundry Green next to the Goodwood House. Needless to say, the group will consist of highly bespoke commissions because nobody in this ultra-high-end segment is buying an off-the-shelf RR. What attendees won’t find is a Phantom Black Badge as the British brand has said it will not give its flagship a sportier version.

The latest member to join the Black Badge family was the Ghost last year. It’ll be represented at the event by a unique car featuring a Galileo Blue and Black exterior finish with red brake calipers behind the fancy wheels with blue accents. The striking Galileo Blue theme will continue inside for the lavish cabin’s leather upholstery and seat piping.

Rolls-Royce is also bringing a second Ghost Black Badge, which will be showcased in the VIP area with a striking Lime Green paint job and the Spirit of Ecstasy finished in dark carbon.

As for the Cullinan, the most luxurious SUV ever is dressed to impress in Dark Olive with the coachline and brake calipers in Mandarin. Standing tall is the milled carbon fiber statuette, while giant 22-inch wheels give the vehicle an imposing presence.

Although Rolls-Royce has stopped taking orders for the Dawn and Wraith, the two-door models will be showcased in Goodwood as well. The convertible wears a two-tone Jasmine with Black coat, 21-inch wheels, and bi-color steering wheel to match the exterior.

As for the coupe, the Wraith Black Badge has been commissioned in Tucana Purple combined with a black upper body and a Mandarin coachline. For the interior, the owner opted for a Mandarin and Black theme to continue the body’s theme.

Aside from these four static displays, Rolls-Royce says a Ghost Black Badge will be going up the famous hill up to four times a day. Elsewhere, a Wraith Black Badge will take part in the “Michelin Supercar Run” while a Cullinan Black Badge will serve as the official Festival Course Safety Car. Lastly, a Dawn Black Badge will fulfill duties as a Courtesy Car.

Source: Rolls-Royce