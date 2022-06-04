The new BMW X1 joins a long list of new models released this year by the Bavarian automaker. Just a few days ago, the third generation X1, along with the first-ever iX1 electric SUV, were finally revealed. But prior to the web debut, we traveled to Munich to film the new X1 crossover. Of course, we took some photos of the three models displayed: a Mineral White iX1, a Frozen Pure Grey X1 30e PHEV and a Frozen Sunset Orange X1 23i.

Visually, the three X1 models are fairly similar, with very few differences between them. But when it comes to the powertrain, things take another turn. The iX1 is a fully electric SUV with a range of 438 kilometers, while the X1 30e is a plug-in hybrid with a WLTP-rated EV range of 89 kilometers. Naturally, the X1 xDrive23i is powered by a four-cylinder gasoline unit.

Similar In Size As The First BMW X3

As you can see in these images, the BMW X1 is bigger in every dimension compared to its predecessor. The revamped BMW X1 now stretches at 177.2 inches long, 72.6 inches wide, and 64.6 inches tall. It’s therefore 1.7 inches longer, 0.9 inches wider, and 1.7 inches taller than the model it replaces while having the wheelbase elongated by 0.9 inches to 106 inches.

For our metric-loving audience, the X1 is 4500 mm long, 1845 mm wide, and 1642 mm tall, with a wheelbase measuring 2692 mm. Cargo capacity varies from 540 liters with the rear seats in place to 1,600 liters once you fold the 40/20/40-split bench. The jump in size and a thoroughly more modern design lend the X1 a sophisticated look for a crossover in the entry-level luxury class.

Plenty of Powertrain Choices

The X1 xDrive23i with the four-cylinder 2.0-liter is rated at 204 hp and 320 Nm (235 lb-ft). It completes the sprint in 7.1 seconds and maxes out at 145 mph (233 km/h). The BMW X1 xDrive 30e employs a three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 150 hp and 230 Nm of torque. Thanks to an electric motor in the back, the BMW X1 xDrive30e delivers a 177 hp/230 Nm electric motor for a total system output of 326 hp and 477 Nm.

At the start, there will only be one electric model–the BMW iX1 xDrive30. Being an xDrive model, it has two electric motors, one at each axle, which combine to make 308 horsepower (230 kW) and 364 lb-ft (494 Nm) of torque. BMW claims a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) time of 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h). Providing the electricity to make that happen is a 64.7 kWh (usable) battery pack.

BMW will have the new compact crossover on sale in Europe from October with a choice of two gasoline and diesel engines. These will eventually be joined by a pair of plug-in hybrid versions and an extra two mild-hybrid powertrains currently in development. Of course, the electric iX1 is also coming, while the range will be topped by a first-ever M Performance model, dubbed X1 M35i.

Lets take a look at this exclusive photo gallery: