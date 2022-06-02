In this video, we take a close look at the new BMW iX1 and X1 2023 models. The new BMW X1 family was just unveiled and we went behind the scenes in Munich to bring you a design overview of the crossovers. BMW designer Daniele Mayerle joins us to explain the exterior and interior styling of the first-ever BMW iX1 and the third generation X1. We also hop behind the wheel to see the new technology inside the BMW X1.

Larger Than Ever Before

Bigger in every dimension compared to its predecessor, the revamped crossover now stretches at 177.2 inches long, 72.6 inches wide, and 64.6 inches tall. It’s therefore 1.7 inches longer, 0.9 inches wider, and 1.7 inches taller than the model it replaces while having the wheelbase elongated by 0.9 inches to 106 inches. For our metric-loving audience, the X1 is 4500 mm long, 1845 mm wide, and 1642 mm tall, with a wheelbase measuring 2692 mm. To put things in perspective, the new BMW X1 is about 100 mm shorter in the wheelbase than the original X3 crossover.

We are happy to report the kidney grille has a normal size and is flanked by one-piece headlights rather than having the split layout of the X7 LCI and upcoming XM. Sharper-looking lights at the front and rear give the smallest X model the sense we’re dealing with a vehicle from a segment above. The drag coefficient has been lowered to 0.27, partially achieved by installing active air flaps in the front grille, along with air curtains, and aero-optimized side mirror caps.

As expected, the interior largely mirrors that of the latest 2 Series Active Tourer, so much so the dashboard design is nearly identical. The new X1 switches to the iDrive 8, thus bundling the 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with the 10.7-inch touchscreen into a single unit located behind a one-piece glass surface slightly tilted toward the driver. There is plenty of tech inside the BMW X1. Relevant examples include a head-up display, navigation with augmented reality, digital key, adaptive M suspension, 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and even an interior camera.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the two videos below and please don’t forget to subscribe to our channel!