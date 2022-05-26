BMW is only making 1,000 M4 CSLs for lucky, deep-pocketed customers. That will make it one of the most exclusive BMWs in recent memory and something collectors are going to jump all over. At the time of its reveal, there was some curiosity as to how many CSLs would make it to the American market. As it turns out, we’re assuming that there will be anywhere from 200 to 250 BMW M4 CSL models sold in America but there are 367 BMW dealerships.

That means BMW will have to be pick and choose which one will get an M4 CSL but, from what we understand, every U.S. BMW M Certified Dealer will get one car. After allocating one car to each M Certified dealer, there will be a few cars leftover and they will then be allocated to regular BMW dealers based on certain criteria they need to meet. As of right now, we don’t know what sort of criteria dealers will need to meet but BMW will be selective with which dealers get the leftovers.

The BMW M4 CSL is going to be a very special car, with its 543 horsepower (550 PS) 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six, lighter curb weight, aggressive aerodynamics, and improved handling. Not only does it look positively nuts, thanks to a crazy carbon fiber hood and a ducktail spoiler, but it’s going to be the most hardcore, track-ready car BMW’s made since the E46 M3 CSL.

Pricing will be $139,990 plus $995 destination fee in the U.S. market, which undercuts cars like the Porsche 911 GT3 but about $20,000. However, its very limited allocation here means that it will likely see huge dealer markups and collectors snatching them up only to sell them for a profit on the second-hand market. We hope that isn’t the case and owners can get into M4 CSLs at MSRP and actually drive them, enjoy them, and use them as they’re meant to be used. BMW only builds CSL models every few decades, sometimes further in between, so this new BMW M4 CSL needs to be properly appreciated.