Precisely 50 years ago, on May 24, 1972, the partnership agreement for BMW Motorsport GmbH was signed. The rest is history, and this new throwback video from BMW M reminds us why enthusiasts fell in love with the “most powerful letter in the world.” We get to see virtually all greatest hits, including the mid-engined M1, and even hear the mental V12-powered X5 Le Mans for a moment.

The footage largely focuses on the racing side of the M division, but the M4 CSL makes a special appearance. It’s joined for a split second by the still-camouflaged M3 Touring ahead of its reveal next month at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

To the dismay of some purists, the “50 Years of M Power!” video also includes an SUV beyond the radical Le Mans we mentioned earlier. The X3 M is featured in the clip to show that high-riding models are important for the Bavarian brand. So much so that the second dedicated M car ever will be the XM, a plug-in hybrid SUV serving as the most powerful production BMW ever.

The video is certainly a blast from the past as it reminds us of the M5 F90’s drift record from early 2018. It was achieved by refueling the super sedan from another M5 thanks to some skilled drivers and a custom refueling system.

Interestingly, the video ends with the one and only 3.0 CSL, which may or may not have something to do with the hotly anticipated revival believed to debut before the end of 2022. It’s supposed to be based on the M4 CSL, but with a manual gearbox and the inline-six dialed to 600 horsepower. Rumor has it BMW is making only 50 cars at more than €700,000 a pop. The highlight of the M division’s 50th anniversary, the special edition is said to be a coachbuilt project with design influences from the 2015 3.0 CSL Hommage concept.

Source: BMW M / YouTube