June is going to be an important month as we’re finally going to see the M3 Touring in production metal. On the racing side of the M division, the M4 GT4 will break cover after a long teaser campaign that started all the way back in November 2021 with the first design sketch. The VIRginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia has been chosen as the venue where the track machine will break cover.

VIR will host rounds 5 and 6 of the 2022 SRO Americas Championship on June 17 – 19, and during that weekend, BMW will show off the second-generation M4 GT4 and organize a full technical briefing. Slotting below the GT3 in the race car portfolio, the GT4-spec model has been conceived for private BMW M Motorsport teams for the 2023 season.

It’s based on the road-going M4 G82 sports car but also takes bits and pieces from the GT3. Previously unavailable features will be added for the overhauled track toy, along with a multi-level traction control conceived specifically for motorsport use. Better Recaro seats will provide improved comfort, while the carbon fiber roof and huge wing are going to be adapted from the GT3 variant. As for the inline-six engine, transmission, and electronics, all are taken from the street-legal M4.

BMW has yet to announce how much its new M4 GT4 will cost, but we’ll remind you the old one retailed for €169,000. For what it’s worth, we can safely assume it’ll be a lot more affordable than the €415,000 M4 GT3. The company has promised its new racer will have lower operational costs and should be easier to maintain than before by being closely related to the road car.

As previously revealed, some of the carbon and plastic components used in the past will make way for natural fibers as BMW wants to demonstrate even race cars can be built with sustainability in mind. Inside, the FIA-approved chassis and safety cage will come from the Dingolfing factory in Germany where the regular M4 is assembled.

The M4 CSL and GT4 are not the only exciting derivatives of the performance coupe planned for this year as a modern-day 3.0 CSL is coming before the end of 2022. It’ll essentially be a coachbuilt M4 CSL with a manual gearbox, 600 horsepower, and retro styling derived from the 2015 3.0 CSL Hommage concept – all for over €700,000 and a production run limited to 50 units.

