BMW returned to the top of the podium in dramatic fashion at the 2025 Nürburgring 24 Hours, with ROWE Racing claiming a hard-fought and emotional victory in one of the most demanding endurance races in the world. The triumph marked BMW’s 21st overall win in the Eifel and its first since 2020—once again with ROWE Racing at the helm.

The #98 BMW M4 GT3 EVO, shared by works drivers Sheldon van der Linde, Augusto Farfus, Raffaele Marciello, and Jesse Krohn, overcame a 17th-place starting position, a lengthy red flag, and a fierce battle with Manthey EMA’s #911 Porsche to seize glory in the Green Hell.

From Setback to Showstopper

The weekend began on shaky ground for the ROWE Racing squad. After missing out on the top qualifying session, the #98 BMW was relegated to the ninth row of the grid. But any doubts were quickly dispelled. At the race start, Augusto Farfus launched an inspired opening stint, catapulting into the top ten within the first lap under clear skies and dry conditions.

Just ninety minutes into the race, an unexpected power outage in the paddock caused a full-course red flag. The interruption stretched over two hours, forcing teams to recalibrate strategies and composure alike.

When racing resumed, Sheldon van der Linde wasted no time. In a masterclass of precision and aggression, he climbed from ninth to third in just two laps, setting the tone for a determined charge through the field. The team’s progress didn’t stall. Throughout the night, Marciello and Krohn maintained the car’s position in the podium places, executing clean stints while avoiding traffic and trouble.

The Morning Surge

As the sun broke through the misty morning over the Nordschleife, the #98 BMW found itself locked in a chase. A deficit of over two minutes to the race leader slowly evaporated, thanks to relentless pace and flawless teamwork. With three and a half hours remaining, Farfus seized the lead for the first time, igniting hopes of a long-awaited BMW win.

Then came the twist: the #911 Porsche, leading at the time, was hit with a time penalty. Though it crossed the finish line first, the Manthey EMA team’s subsequent appeal was denied. The penalty stood. Victory, after 24 grueling hours, belonged to BMW and ROWE Racing.

A Win Years in the Making

For Sheldon van der Linde, the result marked his third overall win at the Nürburgring 24, and his first with BMW. He previously won in 2017 and 2022 with Audi machinery. The triumph was also special for Farfus, whose first win at the Nordschleife came all the way back in 2010—15 years ago. For both Marciello and Krohn, this was their first career victory at the iconic race.

“This is a win we fought for every single hour,” said van der Linde. “The team gave us a perfect car, and every stint mattered. It’s an honor to win for BMW at a race that means so much.”

BMW, already the most successful manufacturer in Nürburgring 24h history, further extended its record with this 21st overall victory. It was also a redemption story for ROWE Racing, who hadn’t won at the Ring since their 2020 triumph with the M6 GT3.

BMW M2 Racing Dominates SP 3T Class

BMW’s success wasn’t limited to the overall classification. The brand’s newest entry-level customer race car—the BMW M2 Racing—claimed a dominant class win in SP 3T. Piloted by works drivers Jens Klingmann, Charles Weerts, Ugo de Wilde, and motorsport journalist Michael Bräutigam, the #310 car proved its mettle in the toughest conditions imaginable.

It served as the perfect final test before the M2 Racing’s customer rollout begins, signaling strong promise for BMW’s grassroots motorsport program.

Seven Class Victories Across the Field

In total, BMW M Motorsport and its customer teams collected seven class victories at this year’s 24h Nürburgring: