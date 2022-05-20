Rolls-Royce took the art of coachbuilding to a whole new level last year with the unveiling of the Boat Tail. The completely bespoke land yacht is limited to three examples, but in typical RR fashion, there aren’t going to be two alike. For this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the ultra-luxury marque has prepared the second Boat Tail, and it’s just as exquisite as its predecessor.

While the 2021 car was finished in a lovely shade of blue, the new project wears a sophisticated livery taking inspiration from oysters and roses. These nuances have received the pearlescent treatment courtesy of white and bronze flakes to make the paint change its shade depending on the lighting conditions.

Rolls-Royce painted the imposingly long hood in cognac with bronze and gold-colored aluminum mica flakes to add a contrasting effect. In addition, the classy bonnet was finished off with a layer of crystal and iced matt clear coat. It’s impossible to miss the dominating Pantheon Grille, which has been manufactured by using a single, solid billet of aluminum and proudly carries a rose gold Spirit of Ecstasy.

At the back, the “butterfly” opening of the compartment has been retained and bathed in walnut veneer, complete with rose gold-plated pinstripes with a satin-brushed finish. Rolls-Royce explains the customer specifically commissioned the car with the Royal Walnut since it will change its properties over time, meaning that as it matures, the cognac will look different.

Complementing the exterior finish is the elegant cabin with cognac and oyster-colored leathers and Royal Walnut veneer. Rose gold accents can be found throughout the interior, which is hands down one of the most beautiful we have ever seen. Highlighting it’s truly a tailor-made car, the Boat Tail has a pearl supplied by its owner who comes from a family with experience in the pearling industry. This mother-of-pearl adorns the switchgear and the instrument dials and we’d argue it blends perfectly with the rest of the lavish cabin.

As with last year’s car, Rolls-Royce doesn’t say how much it costs. Just to get an idea, it is believed the original Boat Tail carried an exorbitant price tag of $28 million, but the eye-watering sticker price was never confirmed by the folks from Goodwood. We’re not necessarily curious to find out the asking price as we’re more eager to discover the third and final car.

Source: Rolls-Royce