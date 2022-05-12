Just because some of the newer BMWs have big kidney grilles and/or split headlights, it doesn’t mean all models will adopt this look. Take for example the facelifted X5 and X6 spied this week testing at the Nürburgring. They’re both covered in camouflage, but even with the disguise, it’s easy to see their design changes won’t be radical.

Traditionalists will say that’s for the better, and we’d be among them. We’re looking at a couple of spicy SUVs as the X5 is a fully fledged M prototype while its coupe-ified sibling is an M Performance model. Not the M50i, but rather the M60i to mirror the recently introduced X7 M60i. BMW is tweaking the suffix to reflect the engine change to the S68, a mild-hybrid 4.4-liter V8.

You can tell by the X6’s new exhaust design it’s the M60i model since it has the same quad tips as the X7 M60i. Elsewhere, the prototype appears to be hiding slimmer headlights that will be shared with the conventionally shaped X5. The latter had disguise on the taillights as well, suggesting some changes are in order. However, the shape of the cluster will likely be carried over. As for the X6, it had them fully exposed, but only because BMW didn’t bother to change the taillights to the newer pair.

Much like their bigger brother, the X7, the SUV duo will make the switch to the iDrive 8 setup with side-by-side screens housed in a curved piece of glass. The latest infotainment system is gradually being adopted as it has already trickled down to the 3 Series, albeit only for the i3 Sedan available in China. The global model will make the transition soon, joining the i4 and the 2 Series Active Tourer. Needless to say, the 7 Series / i7 will also have the latest tech once they go on sale in November.

According to our sources, BMW won’t start production of the X5 and X6 LCI in Spartanburg until April 2023. Meanwhile, a long-wheelbase X5 Li based on the pre-facelifted model hit the assembly in Dadong, China in April exclusively for the local market.

Source: Carspotter Jeroen / YouTube