BMW is expanding the 2 Series Gran Coupe line with the addition of an entry-level 216i model in Singapore. Joining the more potent 218i and M235i, the newcomer uses the same three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine as the 116i hatchback. It produces a mighty 109 horsepower and 190 Newton-meters (140 pound-feet) of torque channeled to the front wheels via a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox.

It’s certainly not the sportiest BMW out there, not even among the FWD ones. The 216i Gran Coupe needs 10.8 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill and will top out at 124 mph (200 km/h). While it won’t break any Nürburgring records, the swoopy sedan is one of the most fuel-efficient models money can buy. It sips just 5.5 liters / 100 km (42.7 mpg US) with corresponding CO2 emissions of just 125 g/km.

Bear in mind the 216i is not the first 2 Series Gran Coupe to come with a three-cylinder engine as the 216d has been available since 2020. The oil-burner uses a 1.5-liter inline-three mill good for 114 hp and 199 lb-ft (270 Nm).

In Singapore, the new base gas model is offered in the Sport Line guise with 17-inch alloy wheels and the M high-gloss Shadowline. As standard, the 2 Series Gran Coupe gets the pair of 10.25-inch displays of the iDrive 7, complete with navigation and a hard drive. To sweeten the pot, BMW Singapore throws in the Driving Assistant package and ambient lighting with six colors and adjustable brightness.

The 216i costs 203,888 SGD and comes fitted with niceties such as electrically adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Parking Assistant, and the “Illuminated Berlin” interior trim.

It will be interesting to see whether BMW will introduce the 216i Gran Coupe in other markets. For what it’s worth, the mechanically related 1 Series Sedan is also offered with a three-pot gasoline unit.

Source: BMW