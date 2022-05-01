BMW’s like Oprah lately; everyone gets an engine. Toyota has BMW engines, Morgan uses BMW engines, Ineos uses the B58 engine, Wiesmann uses BMW V8s, and now even Land Rover uses BMW V8s in its top-spec SUVs. The latter brand made headlines when it announced the death of its 5.0-liter supercharged V8 and replaced it with a BMW N63 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8. Now it’s being reported that BMW M could be sending an engine Land Rover’s way for use in the upcoming Range Rover Sport SVR.

For those not up on their Land Rover-lingo, the Range Rover Sport SVR is the high-performance, more road-oriented version of the Range Rover Sport. It’s Range Rover’s closest equivalent to something like an X5 M, although it’s still more capable off-road. And it seems, at least according to this new report from Autocar, that it could be getting an M Division engine.

This new report claims the upcoming Range Rover SVR won’t be using the N63 engine seen in the Range Rover P530 but instead will use the S63 M Division variant of the same engine, the same one used in the current BMW X5 M Competition. In that spec, the S63 makes 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque and is quite a bit more potent than the standard N63. Such power would immediately thrust the SVR into genuine performance SUV territory but, more importantly, it would be in rarified air.

If the Range Rover SVR does in fact get an M Division engine, it will be the first time a brand outside of BMW M has used an M engine since the McLaren F1. There are rumors Toyota might use the new S58 engine from the M3 in an upcoming Supra variant but that hasn’t been confirmed just yet. Either way, the Range Rover SVR will be among very special machines.

While the report claims the SVR will get BMW M’s S63, it’s also possible that it could get the all-new S68 engine, from the BMW X7 LCI, 760i, and upcoming X5 M LCI. Reason being is that BMW isn’t going to be producing the S63 much longer, due to it having a very short emissions shelf life. The new Range Rover SVR will be an all-new model, with a life-cycle spanning the next several years, likely long past the S63’s useful lifetime. So it’s actually more likely that it gets the new S68, if it gets an M engine at all. We’ll find out for sure on May 10, when it’s officially revealed.

[Source: Autocar]