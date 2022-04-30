With the global unveil of the new BMW 7 Series now out of the way, it is time for individual markets to begin showcasing certain models. This week, BMW UK brought the new i7 electric sedan to the headquarters near London. The BMW i7 is painted in Tanzanite Blue Metallic, one of the most iconic BMW colors.

The BMW 7 Series color palette in the UK lists the Alpine White, Carbon Black, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire, Mineral White and Sparkling Copper Grey are the no-cost options. But if you sprint for a BMW Individual color, like the Tanzanite Blue Metallic, that will set you back 1,100 GBP. Matte colors, like the Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Deep Grey will set you back 2,500 GBP.

Inside, there are also plenty of upholstery options, like leatherette and Merino leather. Furthermore, the BMW i7 can be configured with several 19, 20 and 21-inch alloy wheels options available without having to spend extra. The Iconic Glow headlights with Swarovski crystals cost 1,800 GBP while the Iconic Glow Illuminated Kidney Grille is standard.

536 hp and 300 miles range

The BMW i7 xDrive60 is powered by dual electric motors, made using no rare earth materials at all. Maximum power output is 536 horsepower and 549 lb-ft of torque, which gives it the same horsepower as the BMW 760i V8 model. According to BMW, 0-60 mph happens in 4.5 seconds and the i7 has a top speed of 149 mph. Those two electric motors, which provide torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, get their energy from a 101.7 kWh (usable) battery pack, which is said to be capable of up to 300 miles of range. That range figure is a BMW-estimated figure, based on EPA testing procedures.

The absolute flagship in Bavaria’s lineup offers the so-called Power of Choice: gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and purely electric. They all ride on the same CLAR platform and largely share the same design inside and out.

Here is a photo gallery of the BMW i7 in Tanzanite Blue Metallic:

[Source: instagram.com/tim1king]