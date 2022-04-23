According to Automotive News, quoting BMW CEO Oliver Zipse, the Munich-based automaker is considering whether to take some of its X3 production to the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico. The surging demand for the popular BMW X models have pushed the Spartanburg production to its limits, but the San Luis Potosí plant can accommodate additional models. The new Mexico-based factory currently produces the BMW 3 Series and the new 2 Series G42.

Automotive News says that “such a move would give the luxury automaker elbow room at its maxed-out U.S. factory to satisfy customer demand for its entire line of crossovers.” Furthermore, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said that “Mexico will play an important role in our complete setup. At some point in time, you will see X models because the market demand is so high. That’s all I can say right now.”

The U.S. publication states that is unclear whether the entire production of the X3 could end up in Mexico, or simply a fraction of it. The BMW X3 was highest-selling compact crossover in the United States last year, accounting for 75,858 units, or 22.5 percent of BMW’s total U.S. sales.

The Spartanburg plant is preparing for a new model in November 2022. The first-ever BMW XM luxury crossover will roll off the production line in Spartanburg as the most expensive and most powerful BMW SUV to date. The South Carolina-based plant has a production capacity of 450,000 vehicles a year.

Furthermore, BMW has confirmed this week that the upcoming 2023 BMW M2 will be exclusively built at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico. The new BMW G87 M2 will join the 2 Series Coupe at the new plant which has also been manufacturing the BMW G20 3 Series since 2019. The Mexico-based plant has increased its production by 25 percent in 2021. By 2022, the plant will hire an additional 800 employees and start a second production shift.

Since 2019, the Mexican plant has produced 170,000 BMW 3 Series vehicles which represents 3 percent of BMW’s global production. Just two years after the start of production at the Plant, it has expanded its operation to include the manufacturing of plug-in hybrid vehicles.

[Source: Automotive News]