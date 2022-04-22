Flagships from a luxury brand are expensive, but here’s what happens when you tick all the boxes on the configurator. BMW Deutschland has the 2023 configurator i7 live, so we decided to max it out. How much can a customer can spend if money is no object? Quite a lot. Math starts at €138,310 for the Design Pure Excellence serving as the entry-level trim. It’s followed by €142,800 M Sport Package and the €146,500 M Sport Package Pro.

The next step is to pick a color other than the no-cost Alpine White uni. Metallic shades cost from €1,150, but Individual hues such as Frozen Pure Gray and Frozen Deep Gray are each €3,800. For the first time on a series-production car, the 7 Series G70 / i7 gets an Individual two-tone option and it’ll set you back €12,000. We decided to go with Aventurine Red and a black upper section.

Rather surprisingly, there are several 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels options available for the i7 without having to spend extra. Those Iconic Glow headlights with Swarovski crystals cost €2,100 and you’re forced to get the €2,190 Innovation Package. As for the upholstery, Merino leather with wool can be had for a steep €11,400. Doing so requires the €2,050 Connoisseur Package, €6,730 Executive Lounge Package, and the €4,600 Executive Package.

The Maxed-Out i7 Costs A Not-So-Small Fortune

Add the €950 Panoramic Glass Sky Lounge roof and €850 Crafted Clarity crystal finish for some of the switchgear and you’ll pay €189,770. BMW hasn’t uploaded the configurator for the 7 Series just yet, but surely the 760i and M760e won’t be nearly as expensive as the i7 xDrive60.

Having announced an i7 M70 is coming in 2023 with 660 horsepower, the fully loaded version should hit the €200,000 mark. We also mustn’t omit the XM SUV coming by year’s end as that one too will cost some serious money. Another six-figure BMW could be the M4 CSL considering the Competition xDrive Coupe starts at $79,000.

Source: BMW Deutschland