We bring you the first live photos of the new BMW 7 Series and the i7 electric limousine. The duo was introduced to the press last week at an event in Manhattan and we can now share our live photos. There were two models on site: a Frozen Black BMW 760i xDrive with the M Sport Package and a BMW i7 xDrive60.

The absolute flagship in Bavaria’s lineup offers the so-called Power of Choice: gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and purely electric. They all ride on the same CLAR platform and largely share the same design inside and out. Let’s address the elephant in the room – split headlights. Yes, the new BMW 7 Series is next in line to get the unconventional layout after the X7 Facelift.

Base MSRP for the 2023 BMW 740i is $93,300 + $995 destination. The 2023 BMW 760i xDrive starts at $113,600 + $995 destination and the BMW i7 xDrive60 sells for $119,300 + $995 destination. US market launch to commence in Q4 2022.

BMW i7

The BMW i7 xDrive60 is powered by dual electric motors, made using no rare earth materials at all. Maximum power output is 536 horsepower and 549 lb-ft of torque, which ironically (or not so ironically) gives it the same horsepower as the BMW 760i. According to BMW, 0-60 mph happens in 4.5 seconds and the i7 has a top speed of 149 mph.

Those two electric motors, which provide torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, get their energy from a 101.7 kWh (usable) battery pack, which is said to be capable of up to 300 miles of range. That range figure is a BMW-estimated figure, based on EPA testing procedures.

BMW 760i with the new V8 Engine

The BMW 760i xDrive with its larger 4.4-liter V8 generates 544 hp (400 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). It needs just 4.2 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill and has the same electronic top speed limiter programmed to kick in at 155 mph (250 km/h). BMW will also sell the fullsize luxury sedan in a 750e xDrive specification with a plug-in hybrid system.

It’ll combine an inline-six gasoline engine with an electric motor for a total of 490 hp (360 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft). It is going to need 4.9 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) before topping out at 155 mph (250 km/h). In electric mode, the maximum speed drops to 87 mph (140 km/h). In EV mode, it should cover as much as 57 miles (89 kilometers) in the combined cycle.

First M Performance Hybrid

The first M Performance plug-in hybrid from BMW will go by the name of M760e xDrive. This one too will have an inline-six and an e-motor, but dialed to 571 hp (420 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). 4.3 seconds is all that’s going to take to cover the sprint, en route to 155 mph (250 km/h). With the battery pack fully charged, it’s going to cover up to 52 miles (84 kilometers) running solely on electric juice. Both PHEVs share a battery with a usable capacity of 18.7 kWh. All versions equipped with a combustion engine, be they PHEV or not, come fitted with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

BMW 760i xDrive

BMW i7



Live Photos From New York