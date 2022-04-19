Several prototypes of the hotly anticipated M3 Touring have been caught working out at the ‘Ring gym. Even though we all pretty much know how it’s going to look, BMW made the effort to camouflage the work-in-progress cars. Either we’re getting used to seeing the oversized grille or maybe it looks better on the wagon, but it doesn’t stand out as much. Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

But surely, people won’t be buying the M3 Touring to take part in a beauty contest. They’ll be getting it because it’s a do-it-all type of car. Blending practicality with performance all wrapped up in a luxurious and tech-laden package, the first M wagon in 12 years is inching closer. It’s the first-ever M3 Touring to go into production as the E46-based model was strictly a concept.

More Evidence An M3 Touring Is Finally Happening

BMW took its sweet time preparing an adversary for the Audi RS4 Avant and AMG C63 Estate, but as the saying goes, better late than ever. The all-rounder M car will be easy to configure since you won’t have a lot of options to choose from. Sources close to the matter claim it will come strictly with xDrive and an automatic transmission. By extension, it means it’ll have the Competition’s 503-horsepower punch, complete with an ample 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque.

Say what you will about BMW’s questionable design choices, front-wheel-drive platform, and oddballs like the 6 Series GT and XM, but they are doing some things right. Not only is an M3 Touring finally coming, but we’re also getting an M4 CSL this year. The next-gen M2 will retain the stick shift and pure RWD layout, and there might be an M4 GT/H combining the CSL’s diet with a manual gearbox.

The M3 Touring should live up to the hype and could debut with the record for the fastest wagon around the Nürburgring. BMW’s decision not to bring it to the United States still hurts, but at least folks in Europe and other parts of the world will get it. This car comes at the perfect time as the M division is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022.

Source: Automotive Mike / YouTube