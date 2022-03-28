The internal combustion engine may be on its way out, but it’s not willing to give up without a fight. Some enthusiasts scoffed at the idea of an M3 xDrive, yet the all-paw sports sedan is an absolute rocket off the line. Carwow was eager to find out how AWD pays dividends in a straight-line acceleration test by pitting it against two other fast cars from the same segment.

As with the M3 xDrive, both the Audi RS5 Sportback and Tesla Model 3 Performance are AWD. Obviously, power delivery is achieved in vastly different ways. The former has a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 paired to a Quattro system through an eight-speed automatic. The latter has one electric motor driving the front wheels and another one for the rear axle.

BMW says the M3 xDrive is quicker to 62 mph (100 km/h) by 0.4 seconds compared to the rear-wheel version. It completes the task in only three and a half seconds, making it a proper weapon in a drag race. However, it is a bit on the heavy side since it weighs 1,780 kilograms (3,924 pounds). As is usually the case, the EV is even more of a porker, tipping the scales at 1,850 kg (4,078 lbs).

As far as the Audi RS5 Sportback is concerned, it’s down on both horsepower and torque than the M3 xDrive. On the flip side, it’s 40 kg (88 lbs) lighter than the BMW and 110 kg (243 lbs) than the Tesla. All have their ups and downs, but the Model 3 Performance has the advantage of delivering its oomph almost instantly.

It’s clearly visible by how the M3P shoots off the line compared to the ICE-powered cars. However, the EV begins to run out of breath later in the drag race, allowing the BMW to catch up and take the lead. Ultimately, the M3 xDrive took a comfortable win, beating the Tesla by three-tenths of a second. In the subsequent rolling races from 30 and 50 mph, the inline-six proved its worth once again.

Source: Carwow / YouTube