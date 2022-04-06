Whenever a luxury automaker introduces a new flagship, it always ushers in new tech for the brand. Case in point, the 7 Series G70 will be the first BMW to have a revamped V8 mild-hybrid engine and the 31-inch Theatre Screen. The fullsize sedan has yet to be revealed in full – it will happen on April 20 – but more and more details are transpiring.

New Parking Assistant Features

Another important novelty will be BMW’s next generation of the automated parking system. It’s an evolution of the existing setup that still requires the driver to control the brakes and steering. In the upcoming configuration, the 7 Series G70 will do all the work itself and you won’t even have to be inside the car. Indeed, the luxobarge will automatically drive forward and backward on a pre-established route. However, it’s only possible if the owner stays within 20 feet (6 meters) of the car.

It might seem like a gimmick, but it can come in handy when parking in a tight spot. Such a feature is particularly useful for a large car like the 7 Series with its massive doors. Another scenario is when the owner lives in an apartment building with its own parking area. The overhauled 7er will allow owners to pre-program the route to the designated parking spot. In this case, the car is smart enough to accelerate, brake, and steer on its own.

The owner may watch the 7 Series do all the work and remain inside or step outside and witness the marvels of engineering. Your BMW will be able to store 10 routes in the database and four at the same location. Not only that, but the car can even find an empty space so that you won’t have to. You’ll be prompted to decide whether the vehicle should back into the free parking spot or go nose-first.

Updated Reversing Assistant Professional

The updated BMW Reversing Assistant Professional now works up to 200 meters, compared to the 50 meters of recorded path in the previous iteration. Not only does the system reverse the car by itself, but it can also spot empty parking spots in the process and park the car for you. If in the past it was able to detect an empty space between two objects or cars, the new Reversing Assistant Professional can now detect lanes. In case there are two empty spots, through the iDrive 8 you select the parking spot you want and the car will perform the parking maneuver either forward or backwards.

Another cool feature is the ability to properly park your BMW in between two other cars, even if they are not perfectly aligned in their parking spots. The sensors will determine how much space you need to exit the car and will park your BMW appropriately.

BMW’s latest Reversing Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant Professional, and Remote Maneuver Assistant functions will debut with the 7 Series G70 / i7 before trickling down to lesser models in the coming years. Logic tells us the Rolls-Royce Spectre coming in late 2023 will also benefit from this advanced technology. Here is an exclusive demo of the new BMW Reversing and Parking Assistant Professional.