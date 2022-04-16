For decades, special paints have been reserved for the higher-end models. However, that all changed last year when BMW introduced Individual colors for front-wheel-drive cars. Specifically, the 1 Series hatchback and the 2 Series Gran Coupe. The former is now getting a special edition in South Korea where the M135i is dressed to impress in Signal Green.

The boldly colored F40 is available exclusively online as the Prism. BMW’s AWD hot hatch will be available to order on the local webshop from April 20. Aside from the look-at-me paint job, it gets a glossy black finish for the side mirror caps and kidney grille. In addition, the dual exhaust tips have a dark appearance.

The M135i xDrive Prism rides on 19-inch M wheels with a bi-color finish. While images of the interior have not been provided, BMW South Korea says there are several black accents throughout the cabin. As with the regular M Performance 1 Series, Prism is offered exclusively with an automatic transmission and AWD. Its B58 remains unchanged, so the 3.0-liter inline-six turbo engine continues to push out 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque.

The M135i xDrive Prism Joins Another Special-Edition BMW In South Korea

Production will be capped at just 18 vehicles at 62.6 million won. That works out to approximately $51,000 (€47,100) at current exchange rates. The M135i xDrive Prism joins the M240i xDrive Coupe First Edition in the BMW Shop Online in South Korea. Painted in Thundernight Metallic, the sports coupe gets a rich list of standard equipment and is limited to 27 cars at 69.2 million won ($56,300 or €52,000).

The two special editions will be sold alongside an Online Exclusive version of the iX3, M440i, and X7 xDrive40i. These are all sold together with the standard cars but pack additional standard kit. BMW South Korea mentions additional Prism special editions will follow in the near future and these will probably be online-only as well.

Source: BMW South Korea