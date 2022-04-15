A few days ago, a report emerged about the M3 Touring lapping the Nürburgring in around 7 minutes and 30 seconds. That has yet to be confirmed by BMW, and in the meantime, a spy video shows it before the alleged hot lap. The G81 was being pushed hard through the corner of the Nordschleife to prove wagons can be just as exciting as they are practical.

Test vehicles with the track layout and “B’Ring It On” plastered onto the side have been around since 2021, likely suggesting BMW’s desire to take down a record. Of course, we’re talking about the fastest production wagon around the Green Hell. Doing so would require crossing the finish line in less than the 7 minutes and 45 seconds needed by the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate. With rumors of a 7:30 lap time, that shouldn’t be much of an issue for the M3 Touring.

Based on the Competition xDrive, the long-roof M3 has all the ingredients to dethrone the hot wagon from Affalterbach. Some would argue these records are silly, and they’d be right to some extent. That being said, we’re still anxious to see the full lap. The M3 Touring has been decades in the making and is now only a few months away from reality.

Only sales numbers will show whether demand will match the hype. However, the lack of a manual gearbox could hamper its popularity. Not bringing it to the US will also have a negative impact on sales. I guess we can’t have it all…

The M3 Touring is an interesting proposal considering the AMG C63 Estate is getting a plug-in hybrid four-cylinder setup. Not only that, but the next-generation Audi RS4 Avant has already been confirmed as a PHEV. The spicy wagon will break cover in the latter half of 2022 based on the M3 LCI. BMW will have it on sale in certain markets for about three years.

Source: CarSpyMedia / YouTube